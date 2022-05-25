Wednesday forecast: Another day with rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An upper level low will continue to progress eastward through tomorrow and will continue to bring chances for rain. The highest chance for widespread rain will be mid-morning to mid-afternoon today otherwise there will be at least portions of northeast KS that will be dry while other areas will remain rainy. Minimal impacts are expected however there remains a low threat for flooding especially near rivers and creeks as well as the isolated t-storm that may develop however lightning isn’t going to be a major concern.

Highest chance for rain will remain out toward central KS where the higher probability of receiving 1″ or greater will be. Areas mainly east of a line from Marysville down to Emporia may not get as high of rainfall totals due to drier conditions moving into the area late this afternoon into tonight.

This storm system is creating doubt about tomorrow’s forecast specifically with respect to how quickly clouds clear out form west to east and this could have a big impact on high temperatures. Highs for most areas will be in the 60s however 70s are possible especially out toward central Kansas.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers increase in coverage through the morning then begin to wind down for areas along and east of HWY 75 after 5pm. Temperatures remain steady in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: The showers gradually diminish with the greatest chance of rain out toward central Kansas. Lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers in the morning (likely less than 0.10″) with decreasing clouds from west to east. Highs in the low 60s east of HWY 75 with mid 60s to low 70s along and west of HWY 75. Wind N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

More seasonal highs are expected Friday for the pick day of the week with winds 10 mph or less. Enjoy the weather to end the work week because temperatures warm up in the mid 80s to mid 90s for the holiday weekend with winds increasing and gusts 25-35 mph are likely through the entire weekend. Humidity will gradually increase Saturday and it’ll be muggy Sunday and Monday. Not middle of the summer type humidity but noticeable with heat indices up to 5° warmer than the actual temperature.

A storm system looks to impact the area by mid-week however uncertainty exists on whether or not rain develops early Wednesday morning or if storms hold off until late afternoon into Wednesday night.

Taking Action:

While rain won’t be continuous all day everywhere like yesterday, the rain chance will be high again today especially from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (see video with Supercast models for a better visual). Use caution on the roads and make sure your headlights are on.

While the rain chance is low tomorrow, it still exists in the morning for some areas as temperatures still remain cool.

One model does indicate a very low chance of rain Saturday but right now will keep the holiday weekend dry, hot and windy.



