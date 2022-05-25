Advertisement

Two WIBW Scholar-Athletes awarded $2,500 scholarships

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Northeast Kansas high school grads earned $2,500 scholarships Tuesday thanks to WIBW Scholar-Athlete of the Week sponsors Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer of Topeka.

The scholarships were presented at an end-of-year celebration for the 31 young men and women selected as Scholar-Athletes of the Week this school year. Twenty-five high schools were represented.

Hayden’s Trent Duffey and Shawnee Heights’ Taryn Dial were named winners in the scholarship drawing.

“It means so much,” Duffey said. “I’m very thankful and blessed that you guys have done this. This is a huge honor and it’s amazing. It feels great.”

“It means everything,” Dial said. “I’ve worked really hard in high school, and to see my accomplishments is huge to me. I’m just really excited for the future.”

Up next, Duffey will play basketball at Baker, while Dial will play volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
Topeka Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of South East 25th St....
One person injured in late night shooting in Topeka
Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday

Latest News

FILE
Rain washes out final Boys’ state golf rounds
Washburn Rural Softball wins 6A Regional Championship at Washburn University
Area high school teams heading back to the State Tournament
Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball
Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Rock Creek’s Sophia Haverkamp
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Rock Creek’s Sophia Haverkamp