Two WIBW Scholar-Athletes awarded $2,500 scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Northeast Kansas high school grads earned $2,500 scholarships Tuesday thanks to WIBW Scholar-Athlete of the Week sponsors Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer of Topeka.

The scholarships were presented at an end-of-year celebration for the 31 young men and women selected as Scholar-Athletes of the Week this school year. Twenty-five high schools were represented.

Hayden’s Trent Duffey and Shawnee Heights’ Taryn Dial were named winners in the scholarship drawing.

“It means so much,” Duffey said. “I’m very thankful and blessed that you guys have done this. This is a huge honor and it’s amazing. It feels great.”

“It means everything,” Dial said. “I’ve worked really hard in high school, and to see my accomplishments is huge to me. I’m just really excited for the future.”

Up next, Duffey will play basketball at Baker, while Dial will play volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene.

