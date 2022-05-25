Advertisement

Two juveniles arrested after Topeka residents awakened with collision, gunfire

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after Topeka residents were awakened by a car crash and gunfire.

The Topeka Police Department says around 2:12 a.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of SE Indiana with reports of a two-vehicle accident which included gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, they said they found both vehicles involved in the accident, however, they had both been abandoned.

Officers said they spoke to several witnesses who provided detailed descriptions of the pair. They said they were able to locate both suspects in the area not too far from the scene of the accident.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said two juveniles were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Stolen Property, and Discharge of a Firearm Within City Limits.

Anyone with information about this crime has been encouraged to call TPD at 785-368-9400 or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

