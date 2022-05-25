Advertisement

Two Ichabods named softball All-Americans

Sophomores Jaycee Ginter and Marrit Mead were selected to the NFCA All-American 1st and 3rd...
Sophomores Jaycee Ginter and Marrit Mead were selected to the NFCA All-American 1st and 3rd teams.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Washburn softball players have been named All-Americans.

Washburn Sports says sophomore pitcher Jaycee Ginter was selected to the NFCA All-American 1st Team.

Ginter, who was also named the MIAA Player of the Year and selected to the All-MIAA team, is the first Ichabod to achieve a first-team selection.

Sophomore third base player Marrit Mead was also selected to the NCFA All-American 3rd Team. Mead was also named to the All-MIAA team and set a Washburn record with 61 runs scored this season.

