Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe

By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo says a “difficult decision” may need to be made as the health of one of their giraffes continues to fail.

The Zoo says staff veterinarians are currently working with experts in the field to evaluate giraffe Abi’s quality of life.

The 9-year-old reticulated giraffe has been receiving care for an injury to her front, left fetlock since 2019. Officials compare the injured joint to a human’s ankle. The Topeka Zoo first pointed out the severity of her condition in late April.

Initially, officials say treatment was limited to oral medication and stall rest. Since then, a more elaborate care plan has been necessary.

“Abi has voluntarily participated in several treatments to reduce swelling around the joint. These treatments include the application of ice packs and medicated compresses, cold laser therapy, and injections. She is also frequently seen with a wrap, or brace to stabilize the joint,” the Zoo posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Abi’s condition has continued to deteriorate, and staff fear it may reach a point where the joint completely breaks down, leaving her unable to bear weight on the leg. She already has lost a large part of her mobility.”

Officials say they fear all options have been exhausted and their top priority now is to keep Abi comfortable.

Officials say they may be faced with making a “difficult decision” regarding Abi in the next few days.

We recognize the connection our guests have made with our giraffe, which makes it even more difficult to share an update...

Posted by Topeka Zoo on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

