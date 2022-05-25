Advertisement

State baseball/softball games pushed back to weekend

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Games for state baseball and softball have been pushed back.

The Kansas High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the games for 6A State Baseball have been postponed to Friday and Saturday. The same goes for 5A State Softball. The games were originally scheduled for Thursday.

KSHSAA also announced that games for 4A State Softball have been moved to Salina South High School.

You can see the full schedules and latest updates on the KSHSAA website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Dallas Eugene Harmon
Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide

Latest News

Demolition work moves forward on the old JCHS
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Competency evaluation granted for man who claimed God made him kill wife
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Mediation agreed on in case of former LPD officer’s alleged sexual assault
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe