State baseball/softball games pushed back to weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Games for state baseball and softball have been pushed back.

The Kansas High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the games for 6A State Baseball have been postponed to Friday and Saturday. The same goes for 5A State Softball. The games were originally scheduled for Thursday.

KSHSAA also announced that games for 4A State Softball have been moved to Salina South High School.

You can see the full schedules and latest updates on the KSHSAA website.

