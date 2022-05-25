Shawnee Parks and Rec pools to open soon, Oakland-Billard delayed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Saturday, May 28, the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. Aquatic centers and pools will open along with the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove. There will even be a weekend discount for patrons of the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center.

According to SCP+R, members of the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center will receive an admission discount from May 28 to May 29. Children between the ages of 2-12 will be admitted for $4, while children 13 and up will be $5.

However, during the weekend of the 28th, a lifeguard training class will be taking place in the deep end of the pool, so the diving area and drop slides will not be available.

“As the school year ends, we continue recruiting and training aquatic staff,” said Shawn Osborne, superintendent, Outdoor Adventures. “Many of our lifeguards are high school athletes and some have been finishing their season and competing at state competitors, so we’re continuing to onboard and train staff.”

“We got a jump on recruiting this year and raised wages for our aquatic staff, and we’re asking staff up from what hours they desire to work, which helps make scheduling easier,” Osborne added, noting that there is staff returning from last year and new applicants. SCP+R also said it was able to bring in additional applicants because it recruited youths aged 15 to work as lifeguards this year.

SCP+R also reported that the Oakland-Billard Park is currently undergoing repairs before the Park can open. A recent storm ended up destroying a transformer that provides electricity to the western side of the park, which includes the pool area and pump station. Evergy is attempting to locate and install the new transformer, so the park can be ready for business.

Aquatic facility hours and admission rates are as follows:

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center: Noon to 7 p.m.

Midwest Health Aquatic Center: Noon to 7 p.m.

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center: Noon to 7 p.m. Admission: Youth 2-12 $6, adults 13+ $7, Under age 2 free (with exception of discount to $4 and $5 at Blaisdell on May 28-29 only)

Garfield Pool: Noon to 5 p.m.

Hillcrest Pool: Noon to 5 p.m.

Oakland Pool: Temporarily under repair Admission at Garfield, Hillcrest, and Oakland Pools: $2, under age 2 free

Rossville Community Pool: Noon to 5 p.m. Admission at Rossville Community Pool: $2 for ages 2-12 and $3 for age 13+, under age 2 free

Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove: Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; open Thurs.-Mon. Paddle boat rentals: $8 per hour per vessel Floating playground: $8 per person per hour Swimming only: $2 per person



