SCHD ready to administer travel vaccines following COVID-19 hiatus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many get ready for summer travel, the Shawnee Co. Health Department is once again ready to administer travel vaccines after a COVID-19 hiatus.

After a multi-year hiatus due to vaccine shortages at the Shawnee Co. Health Department, staff says they are once again ready to administer yellow fever vaccinations for the public.

SCHD said the yellow fever virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and is most commonly found in parts of Africa and South America. It said symptoms take three to six days to develop and include fever, chills, headache, backache and muscle aches.

The health department also noted that YF-VAX is a vaccine used to prevent yellow fever in those 9-months and older living or traveling to areas at risk for virus activity or who may be traveling to a country with an entry requirement for vaccination.

SCHD said the vaccine is also recommended for laboratory staff who may be exposed to yellow fever virus or vaccine virus.

The health department said the yellow fever vaccine and other travel vaccinations are administered through appointments at the department’s 2115 SW 10th St. location. Appointments can be made by calling 785-251-5700.

