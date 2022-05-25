Multiple shots fired early Wednesday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of South East Indiana Ave. Topeka Police were called to the scene when the initial call came in around 2:11 am, Wednesday morning.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

We will post an update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.