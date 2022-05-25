Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Wednesday night: It was wet and rainy day for Wichita Police Department officers outside a northwest Wichita home as they negotiated with a suspect inside. Eventually, the situation escalated to a point at which officers shot and killed the man.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the home in the area of 119th Street West and Central at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found two people outside the home and learned a 39-year-old suspect pointed a gun at them and fired a single shot. Responding officers then saw the suspect go back inside of the home with the gun. Police also learned two more people identified as victims in this case were inside the home.

The SWAT Team was called and negotiations began using de-escalation tactics. The standoff lasted all of Wednesday morning. Police said they were able to get two victims out of the home. At about 10:30 am. , the SWAT Team was able to get inside and gunfire was exchanged. Police say the suspect was shot and the man died at the scene. None of the four people identified as victims were injured.

Police haven’t disclosed the suspect’s identity, but we do know he had an active warrant on aggravated kidnapping charges.

