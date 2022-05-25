Advertisement

Man, 21, killed Tuesday in SUV-semi crash in southwest Kansas

A 21-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a SUV-semi collision in the city of Plains in...
A 21-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a SUV-semi collision in the city of Plains in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed early Tuesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semitrailer in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 4 Road and US-160 highway on the northwest edge of the city of Plains.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was traveling south on 4 Road when it failed to yield the right of way to a 2022 Peterbilt semitrailer that was westbound on US-160.

The patrol said the SUV struck the semi on an axel of the trailer.

The SUV came to a rest facing north in the eastbound lane of US-160. The semi came to rest facing west in the westbound lane of US-160.

The driver of the SUV, Peter Krahn, 21, of Cimmaron, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Krahn wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Bevan L. Becker, 28, of Montezuma, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Becker was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
Dallas Eugene Harmon
Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
texas shooting
CBS reschedules season finale of FBI following Texas school shooting

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday at S.W. 6th...
Emergency crews respond to car-pedestrian collision in downtown Topeka
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of South East...
Multiple shots fired early Wednesday morning in Topeka
This week we salute a super singer, and an outstanding debate duo.
Local Good Kids of national renown this school year