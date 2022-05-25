Man, 21, killed Tuesday in SUV-semi crash in southwest Kansas

PLAINS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed early Tuesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semitrailer in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 4 Road and US-160 highway on the northwest edge of the city of Plains.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was traveling south on 4 Road when it failed to yield the right of way to a 2022 Peterbilt semitrailer that was westbound on US-160.

The patrol said the SUV struck the semi on an axel of the trailer.

The SUV came to a rest facing north in the eastbound lane of US-160. The semi came to rest facing west in the westbound lane of US-160.

The driver of the SUV, Peter Krahn, 21, of Cimmaron, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Krahn wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Bevan L. Becker, 28, of Montezuma, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Becker was wearing a seat belt.

