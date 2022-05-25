Advertisement

Lawrence school district announces staff reductions, including 72 teachers, following budget cuts

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence school district has cut 90 positions in an effort to meet budget shortfalls.

At Monday night’s board meeting, the district’s human resources director Kristen Ryan gave a presentation to the board outlining some of the staff reductions.

The positions included 72 teachers, 6.5 administrators, and 11.5 classified staff.

Ryan said the cuts were largely made through retirements and exits, and that teachers were offered other opportunities for open positions within the district.

“The budget process was sensitive, challenging and an everchanging puzzle,” Ryan told the board.

The board announced the budget cuts in April, following a lengthy discussion about whether to close buildings within the district.

A parent group called “Save Our Schools” protested the proposed closures and the board eventually decided to keep buildings open.

Suzie Johannes, the parent of a child at Woodlawn Elementary, was part of those protests. She said she and other parents in the group were sad to see the staffing reductions.

“None of us parents wanted to see any more of our qualified teachers leave or lose their jobs,” Johannes said.

