KDHE led effort ships free COVID tests to eligible Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who live in eligible zip codes can now order free-at-home COVID tests through a partnership led by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Wednesday, May 25, it has joined a partnership to offer free-at-home tests directly to Kansans who may live in a vulnerable community.

The KDHE said it partnered with Project Access to COVID Tests and the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity - RF Catalytic Capital - to provide the tests.

The Department noted that frequent testing is especially important for those with more exposure to the virus outside the home, such as kids in school or those who spend time in a group setting.

To see if your zip code is eligible for a free-at-home COVID test, click HERE.

