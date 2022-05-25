Kansas State Treasurer files for reelection, commits to putting Kansans first

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has officially filed for reelection and called on his office to continue to focus on Kansans first.

On Wednesday, May 25, Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers says in a release that he filed for reelection. He said this officially marks the start of his campaign for election to the office he was appointed to on Jan. 4, 2021, after he served as Lieutenant Governor.

“We have made immense progress in bringing the Office of the Treasurer into the 21st century and restoring confidence in Kansas finances. In the past several months, we have met and exceeded expectations for what the Treasurer can do to help Kansas families. We dramatically increased investments in 529 education accounts amounting to over $10 billion dollars for college and trade programs for Kansans. We ensured ABLE accounts for Kansans living with disabilities are federally compliant – removing expensive and complex legal barriers with this update,” Rogers said.

Rogers noted that he was asked to step in as Treasurer when the previous one left for Congress. He said the work of the Treasurer and the staff in his office should remain focused on putting Kansans first.

“Four more years will let us focus on real solutions for the housing crisis and retirement options for Kansans that do not currently have options. We must remain focused on leading with integrity and removing any barriers that threaten our state’s economic growth,” Rogers said.

The Treasurer highlighted a great deal of work yet to be done. From his work in the Office of Rural Prosperity, he said he knows that critical housing, education, childcare, retirement and savings issues still face Kansas families. He said there are far too many residents without savings enough to ensure they will be able to provide for themselves or their children.

“For far too many, the American Dream is still out of reach and many of our young people have started to lose faith that they will ever be able to own a home, have enough saved, or be able to afford a growing family. We need to stay focused on making our tax dollars work for Kansans. We need to remain focused on continuing to build our economy and our future,” Rogers concluded.

