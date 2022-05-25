Fire crews responding to blaze at North Topeka apartment house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a blaze at an apartment house Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

The fire was reported around 7;35 a.m. at an apartment house in the 1200 block of N.W. Van Buren.

Initial reports indicated light smoke could be seen coming from the structure’s attic area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

