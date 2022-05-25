Advertisement

Fire crews responding to blaze at North Topeka apartment house

Crews were responding to a blaze at an apartment house Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of N.W. Van Buren in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a blaze at an apartment house Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

The fire was reported around 7;35 a.m. at an apartment house in the 1200 block of N.W. Van Buren.

Initial reports indicated light smoke could be seen coming from the structure’s attic area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

