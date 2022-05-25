Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic late Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-pickup truck collision slowed traffic late Wednesday morning near a busy southwest Topeka intersection.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible injury crash around 10:32 a.m. Wednesday just west of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

No serious injuries were reported after a dark-blue, four-door Cadillac car and a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided on S.W. 29th Street near the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 470.

In addition to Topeka police, American Medical Response ambulance crews were on the scene.

Police at the scene said no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Westbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the left through-lane of S.W. 29th as crews responded to the crash.

Eastbound traffic on S.W. 29th wasn’t affected by the collision.

Wreckers were called to the scene to move the vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.