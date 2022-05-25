Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to car-pedestrian collision in downtown Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday at S.W. 6th...
Emergency crews were responding to a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Topeka Boulevard on the west edge of downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday on the west edge of downtown Topeka.

The collision was reported around 5:23 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
Dallas Eugene Harmon
Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
texas shooting
CBS reschedules season finale of FBI following Texas school shooting

Latest News

A 21-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a SUV-semi collision in the city of Plains in...
Man, 21, killed Tuesday in SUV-semi crash in southwest Kansas
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of South East...
Multiple shots fired early Wednesday morning in Topeka
This week we salute a super singer, and an outstanding debate duo.
Local Good Kids of national renown this school year