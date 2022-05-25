Emergency crews respond to car-pedestrian collision in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday on the west edge of downtown Topeka.

The collision was reported around 5:23 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.