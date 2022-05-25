Designers’ Showhouse to kick off with Bare Bones tours of new home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Designers’ Showhouse season will kick off with the Bare Bones tours of the home which will be transformed and ready to view again in April 2023.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas says it is excited to announce it has purchased a home to serve as the 2023 Designers’ Showhouse. It said the Showhouse is a fundraiser to benefit children and support Child Care Aware’s mission. It is a creative partnership between the agency, designers and craftsmen to transform a home for public tours, activities and resale.

The organization noted that the 2023 home is located at 8338 SW 37th St. on the northeast corner of 37th and Auburn Rd.

Child Care Aware has invited the public to view the home between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 3 and 4 for a “Bare Bones” tour. It said the tours will cost $5 per person and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

“People just love seeing the home before the massive renovation process gets underway,” said Reva Wywadis, Executive Director of Child Care Aware® of Eastern Kansas. “It’s so fun to walk around and share your ideas about the renovation plans and then come back in the Spring to see what actually happens. The amazing contractors, craftsmen, and designers always use their incredible talent in ways that exceed my expectations. The Designers’ Showhouse is a great way to get ideas for renovation and design for your own home while supporting a great cause.”

The organization said it supports the healthy development of young children through the improvement of access to high-quality child care options and educational resources for families and early childhood professionals. It said all proceeds from the Designers’ Showhouse will provide programs and services to support that mission and benefit young children and their families.

Child Care Aware said it offers families customized child care referrals and links to community resources to benefit overall well-being and success. It also provides professional development and consultation services to area child care programs. It said all services focus on aid to ensure children arrive at school with the skills needed for success.

The Designers’ Showhouse will be completed and ready for final tours in April 2023.

