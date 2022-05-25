Advertisement

Demolition work moves forward on the old JCHS

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The project to demolish the former Junction City High School is progressing as expected. USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, David Wild, said this week that the former Deever building and nearby skywalk portion of the complex have been taken down.

‘The major building on the southeast side is all now gutted and that will start coming down this week, said Wild.

“Asbestos abatement is being finished up in the old kitchen area as well as the gymnasiums.”

Demolition work will continue in a northerly direction.

The football field turf, running track, and tennis courts along two small classroom buildings on the west side will all be retained.

“We’re also going to leave some of the asphalt in place where we’ve traditionally staged parades so that we can continue to do that including the one this July 4th.”

Wild expects the entire project to be completed by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Dallas Eugene Harmon
Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide

Latest News

State baseball/softball games pushed back to weekend
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Competency evaluation granted for man who claimed God made him kill wife
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Mediation agreed on in case of former LPD officer’s alleged sexual assault
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe