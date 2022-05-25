Demolition work moves forward on the old JCHS

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The project to demolish the former Junction City High School is progressing as expected. USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, David Wild, said this week that the former Deever building and nearby skywalk portion of the complex have been taken down.

‘The major building on the southeast side is all now gutted and that will start coming down this week, said Wild.

“Asbestos abatement is being finished up in the old kitchen area as well as the gymnasiums.”

Demolition work will continue in a northerly direction.

The football field turf, running track, and tennis courts along two small classroom buildings on the west side will all be retained.

“We’re also going to leave some of the asphalt in place where we’ve traditionally staged parades so that we can continue to do that including the one this July 4th.”

Wild expects the entire project to be completed by the end of August.

