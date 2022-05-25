Competency evaluation granted for man who claimed God made him kill wife
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who allegedly told Lawrence dispatchers that God made him kill his wife has been granted a competency evaluation.
Douglas County Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden told 13 NEWS that during a hearing on Wednesday, May 25, the defense counsel for Chad Marek, 26, of Lawrence, motioned for a competency evaluation.
Marek is accused of killing his wife, Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, after he allegedly brutally beat her. Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said in a conference that Gibbs had been so severely injured during a domestic violence situation in the couple’s apartment that an autopsy was needed to find an official cause of death.
Marek also allegedly told dispatchers that God made him kill Gibbs.
Gibbs’ mother, Kristin Gibbs, said in a different conference that the family only met Marek once and that he “manipulated Regan through faith.”
Seiden said the motion for a competency evaluation was granted and Marek will face the evaluation, hopefully, before June 14.
The Deputy DA noted that another hearing for Marek has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 14 in hopes the evaluation can be completed and the report received by then.
