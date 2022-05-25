Brown Co. reevaluates school safety options in wake of Texas shooting

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. officials are reevaluating school safety options in the wake of the devastating school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says in an email sent on Wednesday, May 25, that his office’s thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday which killed 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers.

Sheriff Merchant said this type of tragedy is something that is so very hard to comprehend as to why anyone would want to harm small children and teachers who are utterly defenseless.

“We are at the point where we have to be vigilant on providing protection for our own schools,” Merchant said.

The Sheriff noted that options are currently being weighed in the county that would enable a certified law enforcement officer to be present in schools while classes are in session - as well as addressing other safety concerns that could arise.

Merchant said he has had many Brown Co. residents express valid concerns about the safety of children at school and they have not fallen on deaf ears. He said County Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl has contacted the city, local, and state law enforcement officials, as well as school officials, to create a plan to better protect students and staff.

“We are at a point where all entities are coming together to make sure adequate funding is secured to provide safety measures for our children,” he said. “Children should not be afraid of going to school. We owe students and staff a safe environment where they can focus on learning.”

Sheriff Merchant has asked the community to be respectful as families and communities mourn the loss of their loved ones.