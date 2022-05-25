Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory issued for McFarland residents

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
MCFARLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued for those who use water from the City of McFarland public water supply system.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Wednesday, May 25, it issued a boil water advisory for the City of McFarland public water supply system in Wabaunsee Co.

KDHE said those who use this water supply system should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • If tap water appears dirty, flush water lines by allowing water to run until it clears.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces with immersion in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water for at least one minute.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, however, children should be supervised as necessary to prevent ingestion of bathwater. Those with cuts or severe rashes should consult with a doctor.

KDHE said the advisory took effect on May 25 and will remain in effect until the conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are fixed. It said officials issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system during maintenance on the system water tower. It said failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, KDHE said only it could rescind the order after testing at a certified laboratory.

For more information, click HERE.

