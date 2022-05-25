AG urges parents to speak to kids on safety on National Missing Children’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has reminded parents to keep up-to-date information about their children and talk to them about safety on National Missing Children’s Day.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says National Missing Children’s Day is observed on Wednesday, May 25, and reminds parents to talk to their children about ways to stay safe.

“Communication is key to ensuring our children have the tools they need to stay safe,” said Schmidt, who noted that National Missing Children’s Day is observed on May 25 each year. “It’s important for parents to put a safety plan in place and regularly take time to review it with your kids. National Missing Children’s Day is a good reminder to have those important conversations, and I encourage all Kansans to do so.”

The AG said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children keeps a list of children missing from Kansas. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any missing person should contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-KS-CRIME. Information about missing children can also be given to NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Schmidt said the NCEMC keeps a list which is up-to-date and includes names, photographs and other information about the 74 children currently missing from their Kansas homes. He said represented the National Association of Attorneys General as a member of NCEMC’s Law Enforcement Advisory Council.

The AG also reminded parents of the importance of keeping identifying information on children up-to-date in the event a child does become missing. He said having an identity kit with the child’s fingerprints, height, weight, and current photo can make it easier to quickly locate a missing child.

Schmidt said May 25 was first designated as National Missing Children’s Day in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan and serves as an annual reminder of the efforts to reunite missing children with their loved ones.

To see the list of missing children from Kansas, click HERE.

