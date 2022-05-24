USD 340 to host meet and greet for new superintendent

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 340 will host a meet and greet for the district’s new superintendent.

Jefferson West USD 340 says it will host a meet and greet for new Superintendent Jason Crawford on Thursday, June 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Jefferson West High School Library, 619 Condray St. in Meriden.

While Crawford will not officially begin his new position until July 1, the district said it would like to introduce him at an Open House Reception.

USD 340 said staff, parents and community members are invited to come to meet the new superintendent at the welcoming event.

