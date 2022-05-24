Advertisement

US 75 near North Burlington closed after semi jack-knifes, blocks highway

A semi-truck blocks both lanes of US 75 near North Burlington after it jack-knifes on the...
A semi-truck blocks both lanes of US 75 near North Burlington after it jack-knifes on the highway on May 24, 2022.(Courtesy of: Kristen Roney)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - US 75 highway near the Dollar General in North Burlington is closed after a semi-truck jack-knifed and blocked the highway.

Coffey County Emergency Management took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, May 24, to urge drivers to avoid the area of US 75 near North Burlington as a semi-truck has jack-knifed and blocked the highway.

Emergency Mgmt. noted that no injuries have been reported and traffic has been rerouted as crews wait for a wrecker to move the semi.

The department said to avoid US 75 highway near Dollar General until the semi is removed.

