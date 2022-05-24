Tuesday forecast: Rain all day, flooding possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s going to be raining all day with rain starting to wind down from south to north after 4pm.

After today’s rainfall, where many spots will be receiving 1-2″, the rain chances continue through Thursday morning but the rain won’t be as widespread or heavy as today. This means there may be more opportunities for dry conditions. Hazards remain the risk of flooding with lightning a possibility as well but the t-storm threat is low. When it’s all said and done, 1.5″-3.5″ is what most areas will end up with this week.

With rain in the forecast the next couple days, temperatures will remain steady for the majority of the daytime hours. Mid 50s to mid 60s will be the general range of temperatures during the day and at night through Thursday morning.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Rain all day, heavy at times. Temperatures remain steady for much of the day in the mid-upper 50s and as the rain starts to wind down late this afternoon, temperatures may warm up in the low 60s. Winds E 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: The rain chance will be more hit and miss with many spots dry for the majority of the night. Lows in the mid 50s. WInds E/NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain in the morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW/W 5-15 mph.

There still may be a few more spotty showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning with decreasing clouds from west to east on Thursday. This could lead to a wide range in highs from mid-upper 60s east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 70s out toward central KS. It is worth noting that IF clouds linger longer it’ll likely be in the 60s everywhere including the potential for low 60s for highs.

70s and 80s are likely starting Friday and lasting into the holiday weekend although 90s are possible on Memorial Day, Monday. Models have backed off on rain chances until late Tuesday into Tuesday night which means the holiday weekend may end up being dry. This will be monitored as the rain will be just up to the north and any shift in the storm system could mean a rain chance for northeast KS.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely today: Give yourself plenty of time on the roads, slow down, make sure your headlights are on and monitor any flooded roads. Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Rain continues tomorrow with the highest chance of scattered to widespread rain in the morning, several spots may end up being dry in the afternoon as the rain chance becomes more isolated across northeast Kansas.

Other than a brief light rain shower Thursday, it should be dry most of Thursday. Looking ahead to the weekend, it’ll be hot and dry and the humidity does come up as well especially for Sunday and Monday.



