Topeka leadership discuss regional, internal growth at monthly meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leadership Tuesday discussed how they’re promoting growth internally and across the region.

At their monthly meeting, Mayor Mike Padilla and City Manager Bill Cochran said a recent trip with leaders from Topeka and Lawrence went a long way in showing the two cities how to dump a competitive mindset in favor of a more cooperative foundation. They expressed a similar takeaway from a Shawnee Co. legislative meeting held between leaders from Topeka, Silver Lake, and Auburn.

Internally, the city is working establishing a diversity equity and inclusion officer. Cochran said the City has spoken with entities in the public and private sectors about the impact such a position can have.

“It will help move the City of Topeka forward in how we become more inclusive and how we train all of our employees from top to bottom,” Cochran explained, “and how we change that mindset of what inclusion really means.”

Cochran says they are close to finishing a job description for the position, after which they will post it and begin the recruitment process.

