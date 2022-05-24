Topeka Church to host worship night for Ukraine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church will host a worship night to support and pray for those in war-ravaged Ukraine.

Lakeview Church of the Nazarene at 2835 SE Croco Rd. says on Saturday, May 28, it will host an Outdoor Community Worship Night to pray for those in Ukraine.

The church said the night will begin at 5 p.m. with a cookout and worship and prayers will start at 6.

Attendees have been encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

If the weather is not conducive to the event, the church said the worship and cookout will be held inside.

For more information about the church or the worship night, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.