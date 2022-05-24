Advertisement

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

Railroad crossing work will require detour of more than 100 miles in southwest Kansas.
Railroad crossing work will require detour of more than 100 miles in southwest Kansas.(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Lakin on K25 north to Leoti, then east on K96 to Scott City and then south to Garden City on US83, KDOT explained.

“The closure is necessary to allow Pioneer Lines to replace the crossing and concrete pavement located located five miles west of Garden City between North Sherlock and North Anderson,” the department specified.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
Dallas Eugene Harmon
Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
texas shooting
CBS reschedules season finale of FBI following Texas school shooting

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work