Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in an overnight manhunt near Delia has been captured according to Jackson Co. deputies.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, May 24, deputies apprehended Dallas Eugene Harmon, 41, after he allegedly burglarized a home near Delia and almost hit two law enforcement officers with his truck.

Deputies said around 8:30 p.m. they were called to 2830 102nd Rd. south of Delia with reports from neighbors of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they said he ran into the woods.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter responded to help with the search.

During the manhunt, deputies said Harmon managed to return to his pickup truck that was parked on the property and almost hit a deputy and a trooper. He then sped across a cornfield into a wooded area northwest of the home.

Deputies said K9s were used in the search, which continued until about 4 a.m. when deputies were reduced to patrolling the immediate area.

The Sheriff’s Office said it then issued a text alert just before 6 a.m. which urged them to lock doors and ensure keys were not left in vehicles. It said deputies were looking for a man who is about 40-years-old with brown hair who had allegedly committed a burglary. It noted the man could have been attempting to walk to Topeka.

Around 9:45 a.m., deputies said after they received a report of a man approaching a home near the Shawnee and Jackson Co. line, they found Harmon about 1 mile south of the county line on Capper Rd.

The Rossville Police and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Harmon has been booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of burglary and theft, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Deputies said they also found that Harmon was wanted out of the state of Colorado on a full-extradition warrant.

