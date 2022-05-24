Advertisement

Rain washes out final Boys’ state golf rounds

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The boys’ state golf rounds scheduled for 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A Kansas High Schools on Tuesday, May 24, have been canceled.

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association says the final boys’ state golf rounds for the 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A divisions have been canceled due to “unplayable course conditions.”

By policy, KSHSAA said the scores from the 18 holes played on Monday, May 23, will be considered the final scores of the tournament.

The 5A tournament was held in Winfield, 4A in Newton, 3A in Salina and 1A in Hesston.

The 6A tournament in Dodge City and the 2A tournament in Emporia are currently scheduled to continue.

