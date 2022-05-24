New CEO named for KU Health System St. Francis campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KU Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka will welcome a new CEO near the end of June.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says Scott Campbell has been named the new CEO of the campus effective June 27. It said he will replace CEO Steve Anderson who previously announced his plans to start a new private venture in Salt Lake City.

St. Francis noted that Campbell will come to Topeka from UT Health Athens in Athens, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2019. He was also the regional leader for UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Pittsburg since 2020.

The hospital said Campbell’s executive experience in health care spans more than 30 years and includes leadership roles in Lancaster, Penn., Naples, Fla., Columbia, S.C., and other locations in Florida. It said his longstanding history of strategic thinking and visionary leadership earned him CEO of the Year twice by Health Management Associates.

“Scott is a proven leader with the energy and experience to guide our St. Francis Campus successfully forward. His collaborative, confident approach, with a focus on people, quality and service will benefit both patients and hospital employees,” said Bob Page, President and Chief Executive Officer, The University of Kansas Health System.

Before he joined UT Health, St. Francis said Campbell was the CEO of Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart Health in Panama City, Fla., when it was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018. In the aftermath of the devastation, it said Campbell executed a successful response effort and oversaw the restoration and repairs required to reopen the hospital five months later.

St. Francis noted that Campbell earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s in healthcare administration from the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

