‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is sharing her unique find while at the lake last weekend.

Amber Conley shared a picture of a 4-foot, 5-inch snake that she and her fellow boater stumbled upon while fueling their boat, as reported by WXIX.

Conley wrote the snake was dead when they found it, and it may have died while eating as it still had a fish in its mouth.

Her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times since first being posted on May 22.

Conley joked that she is “never swimming in the lake again” but said this wasn’t her first snake experience at Brookville Lake.

“My property is up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley said.

