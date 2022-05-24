Man seriously injured late Monday in T-bone crash just east of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured late Monday in a two-vehicle, T-bone crash just east of Wichita, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S. 143rd Street East and Kellogg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on 143rd Street East when it ran a red light and was T-bone on the driver’s side by a 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck that was westbound on Kellogg, which is US-54 and US-400 highway at that location.

The Hyundai’s driver, Jordan K. Black, 21, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Black, who was alone in his car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Wyatt E. Bilyeu, 24, and a passenger in the pickup truck, Michael J. Padilla, 23, both of Manzanola, Colo., were reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

