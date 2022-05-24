Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies attempt to stop alleged reckless motorcycle driver

David Paul Jones, 36, of Enterprise, is arrested on May 23, 2022, after deputies say they attempted to stop him from driving recklessly on a motorcycle.(Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Enterprise man has been arrested after he allegedly recklessly drove a motorcycle through town and ditched it near a highway when deputies tried to stop him.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that around 5:10 p.m. on Monday, May 23, deputies attempted to stop a reckless motorcycle driver, later identified as David Paul Jones, 36, in Enterprise.

Deputies said the Jones sped away and ditched the motorcycle near a wooded area near K-43 Highway and 2200 Ave. which was later found by officials.

The Sheriff’s Office said it worked with Kansas Highway Patrol to track and locate Jones who was arrested without further incident.

Jones was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail for reckless driving and interference with law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to give a “big shout out” to KHP for their immediate and professional response and assistance.

