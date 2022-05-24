Lawrence City Hall closes Tuesday due to power outage

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A power outage at City Hall in Lawrence has demanded offices at the building close for the remainder of Tuesday.

Lawrence City Hall staff says due to a power outage that has affected phones and internet systems at City Hall and City Hall riverfront, both buildings have been closed for the remainder of the day on Tuesday, May 24.

Staff noted that city Hall and Riverfront offices include utility billing customer service, solid waste customer service, the planner of the day and Municipal Court. All of these offices will be unable to receive calls and will be unavailable for in-person assistance on Tuesday.

Staff also said most other city services have been unaffected by the outage and will run as normal including solid waste collection, Lawrence Transit and Parks and Recreation.

The Evergy outage map indicates the outage that has affected City Hall is the only reported outage in the area and has affected less than five customers. The outage was first reported around 7:45 a.m.

