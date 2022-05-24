Advertisement

Law Enforcement receives “Thank You” meals from Topeka businesses

Live at Five
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May is National Law Enforcement Appreciation month.

For the third year in a row, Kansas Insurance, Reser’s Foods, Hog Wild, Swims and Sweeps, Eaton Roofing and Cavanaugh Biggs Lemon P.A. showed their appreciation for Topeka Law Enforcement by delivering 600 lunches.

Jeff Biggs with Kansas Insurance says it’s important to give back to those who serve.

“The last several years I think it’s important because they go out and protect and serve us everyday. All these partners have, they felt like it was important enough to join this cause. We have been blessed to have three or four partners this year to help provide the expense and the cause to the officers, highway patrol, Topeka Police, we really appreciate what they do in protecting our community,” Biggs said.

They passed out meals to first, second and third shift employees.

