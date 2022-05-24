Kansas Sheriff’s call visit to southern border “eye opening”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area sheriff’s are back from a trip where they got a first hand look at the crisis at the southern border.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill and Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse were among five who Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) took to the border last Thursday, May 19th.

They said the visit was eye opening. “It is so concerning because you do not know what is coming across that border,” Hill said.

Morse said one of the first things they did was go on an operation with the Texas Department of Public Safety as they assisted with illegal migrant apprehensions.

“Some of the official meetings that we went to they thought maybe they were stopping every 1 out of 3,” Hill added. “The deputies I talked to out on the road, they think that number of who is getting through there is much higher than that.”

They also learned the dangers migrants face crossing the border, something the sheriff’s said they learned, for many, was not by choice. Also, how it impacted farmers and ranchers along the border.

“One of the people we talked to owns a large ranch down there. There has always been people trying to get into America across his property. He would say he may find one or two dead bodies on his property a year, it was over 100 last year.”

However, immigration is not the only issue.

“We have had a drug problem in the United States for a long time, but lately we have seen unprecedented amounts of drugs coming in our counties,” Morse continued saying, “It is completely out of control at this point. We have so many people that are affected and this is all coming from our Southern border.”

Hill echoed that saying, “We are having unprecedented seizures of narcotics, we are having overdoses like we have never seen, gang activity on an uptick, and human trafficking on an uptick.”

After this visit, both sheriff’s believe politics are getting in the way of safety.

Morse said, “I was very impressed with the personnel that were down there. They were some of the best in law enforcement in our country, but the problem is the politicians have tied a lot of their hands behind their backs and made it difficult for them to just be able to do their jobs.”

“I am not even getting into the politics. As far as those people coming in or not, that is politicians making those rules, but you have got to have some kind of order in which you can come into this country,” Hill said. “Those guys down there are telling me that they could secure that border, they just need the manpower and the resources to do it. Just to open up the floodgates, all you are doing is letting the cartels and the gangsters push those people inwardly and it endangers everyone.”

