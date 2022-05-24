Advertisement

Kansas ranked among worst states for millennials in new report

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found Kansas is among the worst states in the nation for millennials to live in.

With millennials making up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce today WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Millennials, and Kansas ranked near the bottom.

To find which places are most livable for this generation, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets which range from share of millennials to average monthly earnings for millennials to millennial unemployment rates.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked 32nd with a total score of 50.41. The Sunflower State ranked 29 for Affordability, 30 for Education and Health, 36 for Quality of Life, 25 for Economic Health and 8 for Civic Engagement.

Missouri and Oklahoma both ranked worse than Kansas with Missouri coming in at 35th and Oklahoma coming in at 43rd. Missouri had a total score of 49.14 with a rank of 1 for Affordability, 44 for Education and Health, 26 for Quality of Life, 21 for Economic Health and 43 for Civic Engagement. Oklahoma had a total score of 41.63 with a rank of 23 for Affordability, 50 for Education and Health, 44 for Quality of Life, 41 for Economic Health and 31 for Civic Engagement.

Colorado and Nebraska both ranked higher than Kansas with Colorado at 10th place and Nebraska at 11th. Colorado had a total score of 57.55 with a rank of 49 for Affordability, 23 for Education and Health, 5 for Quality of Life, 10 for Economic Health and 9 for Civic Engagement. Nebraska had a total score of 57.09 with a rank of 32 for Affordability, 27 for Education and Health, 13 for Quality of Life, 12 for Economic Health and 10 for Civic Engagement.

The report also found that Colorado had the third-highest percentage of millennials, as well as the third-highest housing cost. However, Missouri had the lowest housing cost for millennials. Kansas was found to have the third-lowest earnings for millennials. Nebraska also tied North Dakota for lowest millennial unemployment rate while Oklahoma had the second-lowest percentage of millennials with health care costs and Missouri had the second highest percentage of millennials with depression.

The states ranked best for millennials to live in include:

  1. Washington
  2. Washington, D.C.,
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Utah
  5. Illinois

The states ranked worst for millennials to live in include:

  1. Mississippi
  2. West Virginia
  3. New Mexico
  4. Arkansas
  5. Louisiana

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

