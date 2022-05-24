Kansans awarded $167,000+ in Ford settlement for deceptive advertisements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ford has awarded more than $167,000 to Kansans through a settlement for deceptive advertisements of the fuel economy of certain trucks.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says more than 300 residents have received more than $167,000 in refunds from Ford Motor Company as part of a national settlement over claims it falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of certain model trucks.

AG Schmidt said the refunds are part of a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the model year 2011 - 2014 Super Duty pickups.

In addition to the $167,175 shared by 304 Kansans, Schmidt said the state will receive $283,546.98 to provide consumer protection enforcement and education.

“Given the price of new vehicles and rising cost of fuel, consumers expect that the price and claims on the vehicle sticker are valid,” Schmidt said. “Kansans expect the honest truth about vehicle features and that they will get what they pay for. This settlement holds Ford accountable for being less than forthcoming about the true performance of their trucks.”

The AG noted that a nationwide investigation led by state attorneys general found Ford had made misleading representations about the vehicles, including the distance that could be driven on a tank of fuel, comparison to other hybrids on the market, or omitting certain factors that accounted for vehicle weight that would affect fuel mileage.

Schmidt said the settlement corrects Ford’s deceptive advertisements and helps ensure the company will not make false or misleading advertising claims about the fuel economy of its vehicles.

