Jardine Elementary School teachers give its students a surprise before summer vacation

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The teachers at Jardine Elementary School gave its students a surprise before they went on to summer vacation.

Teachers and staff staged a “Student appreciation” talent show to end the school year.

The teachers shows off their talents in skits and dances.

Their grand finale included blow up costumes and students joining in an evolution of dances.

“It took a couple months of planning and practicing, we get together in the mornings before school so it takes a lot of time and practice to get it all together but it is amazing at the end,” said Lindsey Noonan.

Tuesday was the last day of school in Topeka for USD 501.

