Jackson County sheriff’s deputies looking for burglary suspect early Tuesday

DELIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County sheriff’s authorities early Tuesday said they are looking for a burglary suspect.

A text alert received around 5:49 a.m. Tuesday indicated the individual was being sought in the area of 102nd and E. Road, just south of Delia.

The suspect was described only as a man who was approximately 40 years of age with brown hair who may be on foot headed to Topeka.

The alert indicated the man might be between Delia and Rossville.

Area residents were advised to lock their doors and remove keys from vehicles.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description is being asked to call local law enforcement.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

