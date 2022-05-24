Heartland Sertoma celebrates 30 years with new hearing device for Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Heartland Sertoma club celebrated 30 years of service Tuesday, May 24, by introducing the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to a new hearing device.

The Heartland Sertoma club was first chartered on May 21, 1992, 30 years ago.

To mark the occasion, Heartland Sertoma hosted an event at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Library, where club President Brooke Marcotte presented a new device to the library called a portable looping device that would improve the sound quality for those with hearing devices.

According to Heartland Sertoma Club Board Member and Former International President, Julie Hejtmanek, the club also offers educational programs and hearing devices to seniors.

“Sertoma’s national mission is hearing health, so we provide free hearing aids to seniors who can’t afford them,” said Hejtmanek. ”We have an education program to teach children how to protect their hearing. We give away scholarships, we support a lot of non-profits in the community helping both young and old.”

The club’s national purpose is to assist people with speech, hearing, and language disorders, but Heartland Sertoma says local clubs are also designated to sponsor community projects to assist youth, promote freedom and democracy, and benefit a variety of other local needs. Internationally, the service club is in its 110th year of operation.

“Sertoma is an acronym for ‘service to mankind,’ which says it all,” Hejtmanek said. “It is just a great organization to do some community outreach, figure out who has a need in the community that we can help them in, and step up and do that. It is a great group of people who just want to help others.”

Former Heartland member and Topeka Mayor, Michael Padilla, also spoke briefly, along with Dan Hejtmanek, who shared the history of the club, and Terry Beck, Topeka Evening Club President, who talked about the club charter process.

According to Heartland Sertoma, proceeds from the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race, which is sponsored by three Topeka Sertoma Clubs, have provided $1 million of financial support to northeast Kansas charities over the last 26 years.

