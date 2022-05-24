Gov. signs bill to allow fencing sales tax exemption, property tax relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that will make a sales tax exemption on agriculture fencing and provides property tax relief for those affected by natural disasters.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, May 23, she ceremonially signed bipartisan House Bill 2239 which will provide sales and property tax relief to Kansans impacted by natural disasters. She said the measure includes a sales tax exemption for agriculture fencing and allows county commissions to abate property taxes when she has declared a natural disaster and properties or homes have been damaged.

In addition, Gov. Kelly said the underlying legislation will provide property tax relief with increases in the property tax exemption on all residential properties and will provide a property tax refund for seniors and veterans.

“When disaster strikes, Kansans need help getting back on their feet,” Kelly said. “Cutting taxes provides financial relief for farmers and ranchers impacted by wildfires and other natural disasters as they recover their property and livelihoods.”

For the fires in December 2021, Kelly said farmers and ranchers who continue to replace fencing on their pastures will be able to take advantage of the exemption. For those who have already started to replace fencing, she said they will be eligible for a refund.

After July 1, Kelly said a sales tax exemption to repair or replace fencing on agricultural land will become permanent.

“When the wildfires devastated farms, ranches, and houses in my home county and surrounding area late last year, the State of Kansas rallied to their support.” Representative Troy Waymaster (R-Bunker Hill) said. “By passing this bill to provide tax relief to those who were most impacted, we are showing that the whole state, regardless of party or any other factor, is committed to helping our farmers and ranchers get back on their feet.”

“The wildland fires this past winter were some of the hardest we have had in the state, affecting communities across North Central and Northwest Kansas,” Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia) said. “I appreciate my colleagues and the Governor for stepping up to pass this needed tax relief for all those whose livelihoods were put at risk this past winter, especially the farmers and ranchers who we need now more than ever to feed the world.”

To read the text of the legislation, click HERE.

