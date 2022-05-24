Fork In The Road: Fire Station Doghouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a dramatic story of survival served with a side of designer hot dogs.

This week’s Fork In The Road takes us to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood to one of the newest, most unique restaurants around: The Fire Station Doghouse.

“Uh, give me a big one,” an animal control officer told Chef Johnny Jackson.

Big or small--Fire Station Doghouse in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood has got it all.

From the old school Kansas City dog, to the Chicago and New York dogs, the classic old dogs and Chef Johnny’s Designer Dog’s.

“The chief dog, we have the sporting, the Crusher, the Hickabilly and the Top City Blues Dog,” chef said about the menu.

That’s just to name a few. But, it’s the Crusher he recommends to customers wanting to try something new.

Chef described the designer dog: “The things that go on it are bacon and jammer sauce which is made from both our cheddar cheese and Monterey jack cheese sauce spun with Rotel tomatoes so it kind of makes it spicy and then we put sweet sauteed peppers on top, fresh jalapeno slices on, sliced tomatoes and we top it off with our homemade salsa.”

You can even build your own dog from the 27 toppings to choose from. Then, there are the unique sides including sweet vanilla slaw salad, loaded baked potato salad, and fire-roasted baked beans.

Johnny’s restaurant was born from a traumatic childhood event.

“When I was younger a fireman helped save our house and helped save my life,” the chef recalled.

As a child, the owner wanted to become a firefighter but became a chef instead.

Here, he’s combined his two passions.

They’ve only been open less than two months, but already, they’ve seen customers from across Kansas--a firefighter and his family from Colby and new friends from Emporia.

Chef offered an open invitation: “We’d just love for you to come down and get your dog on.”

Chef Johnny says, it’s actually a sin to keep ketchup in a hot dog shop; but, they do have it available for those wanting to indulge. You can visit Fire Station Doghouse at 2211 NE Sardou in Topeka from 11 to 7, seven days a week.

