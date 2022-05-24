Flags ordered to fly half-staff in wake of Texas elementary school shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in the wake of an elementary school shooting in Texas which killed 15.

President Joe Biden sent a news release on Tuesday evening to announce that American flags have been ordered to fly half-staff across the nation in the wake of an elementary school shooting in Texas which killed 14 students and one teacher.

As a mark of respect for the victims of a senseless act of violence by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden said he has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on May 28.

