Flags ordered to fly half-staff in wake of Texas elementary school shooting

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Once again, multiple people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school, this time in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in the wake of an elementary school shooting in Texas which killed 15.

President Joe Biden sent a news release on Tuesday evening to announce that American flags have been ordered to fly half-staff across the nation in the wake of an elementary school shooting in Texas which killed 14 students and one teacher.

As a mark of respect for the victims of a senseless act of violence by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden said he has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on May 28.

