Eighth-grade promotion ceremonies held Tuesday morning at Topeka middle schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eighth-graders said goodbye to their middle schools during promotion ceremonies Tuesday morning in Topeka.

Ceremonies were held starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Chase, Eisenhower, French, Jardine, Landon and Robinson middle schools, all of which are part of Topeka Unified School District 501.

Students were honored for their achievements during their three-year middle school careers, receiving certificates before they were officially promoted.

Their next step: high school.

Starting in the fall of 2022, Landon Middle School students are slated to attend either Highland Park High School, Topeka High School or Topeka West High School in USD 501.

Following Tuesday morning’s ceremony at Landon Middle School, 731 S.W. Fairlawn Road, several students gathered to have their photos taken in the school’s commons area, where refreshments were provided.

Some of the students gathering together for pictures said they would be going their separate ways starting in the fall as they head off to different high schools.

Still, they said they would try to stay in touch with their friends from Landon who may be headed to different high schools.

As they leave Landon, the students take many memories -- including getting through various components of the COVID-19 pandemic all three years.

Martie Kabriel, who will be attending Topeka High as a freshman in the fall, said her favorite memory from her middle school days came early in her Landon career.

“It was probably the first day and I got lost,” Kabriel said, “and an eighth-grader decided to show me the way to my class.

“It turns out I was literally like 5-feet from the door,” she added with a laugh. “So, I mean, hey, we all get lost.”

Mariah Dixon, who’s off to Topeka West in the fall, said she leaves Landon with a sense of satisfaction.

“I feel like I finally accomplished something I always wanted to accomplish,” she said.

Xavier Ortega, who will go to Highland Park in the fall, said he wasn’t sure if he was ready to take the plunge and go to high school.

“Not really,” he said, “but I’m pretty nervous, I’ll try my hardest there.”

