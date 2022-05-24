Dunkin’ Donuts to support local children’s hospitals on Iced Coffee Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts will help support local children’s hospitals on Iced Coffee Day on May 25.

On Wednesday, May 25, Dunkin’ Donuts says it will host Iced Coffee Day where guests throughout the nation can make their iced coffee purchase work twice as hard by supporting kids battling illnesses in their own communities.

Dunkin’ said on Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchises across the nation, the coffee giant said 10)% of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be granted locally to children’s hospitals respective to each community through the Foundation.

Dunkin’ noted that customers will be able to customize their iced coffee just the way they like it with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener and flavor options. For those who want to try something new while giving back, ti said it recently introduced the Cake Batter Iced Coffee which features notes of vanilla frosting to cake on this summer.

For more information about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click HERE.

