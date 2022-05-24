Advertisement

Dunkin’ Donuts to support local children’s hospitals on Iced Coffee Day

Dunkin' iced coffee.
Dunkin' iced coffee.(Dunkin')
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts will help support local children’s hospitals on Iced Coffee Day on May 25.

On Wednesday, May 25, Dunkin’ Donuts says it will host Iced Coffee Day where guests throughout the nation can make their iced coffee purchase work twice as hard by supporting kids battling illnesses in their own communities.

Dunkin’ said on Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchises across the nation, the coffee giant said 10)% of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be granted locally to children’s hospitals respective to each community through the Foundation.

Dunkin’ noted that customers will be able to customize their iced coffee just the way they like it with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener and flavor options. For those who want to try something new while giving back, ti said it recently introduced the Cake Batter Iced Coffee which features notes of vanilla frosting to cake on this summer.

For more information about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
Topeka Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of South East 25th St....
One person injured in late night shooting in Topeka
Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle location set to open in North Topeka by fall 2022
Reps. Ron Ryckman, Blaine Finch, Lonnie Clark and Jim Gartner are among those announcing they...
Several lawmakers announce they won’t return to the Statehouse next session

Latest News

Jardine Elementary School teachers give its students a surprise before summer vacation
Jardine Elementary School teachers give its students a surprise before summer vacation
FILE (Source: Pixabay)
Kansas ranked among worst states for millennials in new report
Live at Five
Scott Campbell is named the new CEO of the University of Kansas St. Francis campus on May 24,...
New CEO named for KU Health System St. Francis campus