CBS reschedules season finale of FBI following Texas school shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CBS has pulled its season finale of FBI off the air for Tuesday night after the nation’s most recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

CBS says it has rescheduled the season finale of FBI, “Prodigal Son” to air at a later date. A repeat episode of FBI titled “Under Pressure” will air from 8 - 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday night, May 24, instead.

The plot of the season finale episode dealt with the team preventing a school shooting.

The news follows the deaths of 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, when an 18-year-old opened fire in the nation’s latest school shooting.

