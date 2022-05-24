Advertisement

The Battle of the Badge is back, collecting over 50 blood units for American Red Cross

The Battle of the Badge is back on for a sixth year
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The American Red Cross hosted its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

It’s the sixth year for the friendly competition between the Topeka Fire and Police departments to see who can recruit the most donors.

This year, the Topeka Police Department came out victorious.

“It’s great being able to defend the title and win it for a second year in a row. But, the American Red Cross is a great organization and that’s what it’s really about is, supporting them and the community turned out well for us on a rainy day. The fire department did a great job of trying to stay up with us,” said Bryan Wheeles.

The event brought in 54 units of blood. Jane Blocher with the American Red Cross says the donations couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We time right going into the summer months, because traditionally summer is a very difficult time for us to collect blood. Families and individuals are on vacation, their sporting events, all sorts of things keeping them from being in a regular routine of donating blood,” she said.

She says upcoming summer vacations aren’t the only challenge.

“The pandemic has been an enormous challenge for our organization with blood collection, and so we are grateful to our donors who continue to show up and roll up that sleeve and give that gift of life. To ensure we have those pints of life saving blood on the hospital shelves for the patients that we serve.”

Wheeles says no matter who received the trophy, the entire community wins.

“We are all neighbors, we are all citizens we all live here, we raise our families here and really that’s all it’s about, from the police department and the fire department we all care about this community and we work to keep it safe everyday.”

